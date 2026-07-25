Help me get to Mayo Clinic for answers

For the past several years, I have been dealing with severe and ongoing gastrointestinal symptoms that have significantly affected my daily life, health, and ability to function normally.

Despite multiple doctor visits, testing, and treatments, I still do not have clear answers or lasting relief. My symptoms have continued and, in some ways, progressed over time. This has included frequent and unpredictable digestive distress, fatigue, and other symptoms that have made everyday activities and work increasingly difficult.

I am now seeking specialized evaluation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in hopes of finally getting a comprehensive diagnosis and a clear treatment plan. At this point, local options have been exhausted, and I need care from a higher-level specialty team to move forward.





The funds raised will go toward:

Travel expenses (flights or long-distance transportation) Lodging during medical evaluations Meals and basic living expenses while away from home Out-of-pocket medical costs not fully covered by insurance





This is not an easy request for me to make, but I am at a point where I need additional help to continue seeking answers. My goal is simply to regain my health, stability, and ability to live a normal life again.

Any support, whether through a donation or by sharing this page, means more than I can express. I am deeply grateful for your kindness and taking the time to read my story.