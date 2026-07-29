HELP ME GET TO GHANA FOR TWO CONFERENCES

HELP ME GET TO GHANA — TWO CONFERENCES, ONE DIVINE APPOINTMENT





This August, two of the most powerful Christian gatherings on the African continent are happening back to back at First Love Center, Ghana:





📅 Give Thyself Wholly Conference — August 4–7, 2026

📅 First Love Conference — August 8–12, 2026





Nine days of total consecration, encounter, and transformation.





And I believe with everything in me that God has called me to be in that room.





Not for a vacation. Not for business. For two back-to-back conferences that represent everything I am believing God for in this season. This is a divine assignment appointment and I need your help to fulfill it.





I need between flights from South Africa to Ghana, conference registration, accommodation, and travel costs, I need to raise R20000.









I don't have the money. I am a young person of faith doing everything I can working, believing, stretching but the gap between where I am and where God is calling me is real.

Every rand you give is not just helping me — it is sending a representative into a room where God is moving.





WHY IT MATTERS

I have seen what happens when people encounter God at gatherings like these. They go home different. They lead differently. They love differently. They serve differently.





The ripple effect of one person being transformed reaches their family, their church, their community.





You may not be able to go. But you can send me.





❤️ WHAT I'M ASKING

No amount is too small. R50. R100. R500. Whatever God places on your heart.





If 500 people give R40 each — I'm on that plane.





If this message has stirred something in you — don't ignore it. That stirring is called purpose.





PLEASE DONATE. Share this with other people. Pray for me.





Thank you. God bless you abundantly for every act of generosity.





[Mashudu]





📍 Give Thyself Wholly Conference on August 4–7, 2026 at Anagkazo Bible School Campus Ghanar, Ghana

📍 First Love Conference on August 8–12, 2026 atFirst Love Center, Ghana