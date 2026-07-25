Help Me Get Through Stuff

Hi!

I'm Ralts Bloodthorne. Indie writer, husband, father, grandfather.

In Oct 2024 I ended up with a medical crisis that landed me 5.5 weeks in the ICU that I never recovered from. Medical mistakes and negligence and indifference left me with Class-V subcutaneous emphysema that complicated my collapsed and torn lung. Once that occurred, I was hidden from my family. When my family saw my condition, they were told it was normal and would resolve itself, downplaying it. Once my wife left for that day, I was transferred to a 3rd facility without notifying her until she pushed on where I was.

When I arrived at the 3rd facility, I was given Confession, the Last Rites, and had my brow anointed. A surgeon said if I could stabilize in 72 hours she would try to give me a fighting chance. The subcutaneous emphysema complicated everything, as it left me swollen from the soles of my feet to my scalp. As you can see in the picture, even my eyes were swollen shut. In order to see I was forced to rub the trapped air out of my skin of my eyelids. This lasted only fifteen to twenty minutes.

Recently I was sued by that hospital for what they demanded, not in small claims court but in Mid-Level Civil Court.

I've ran through savings, through liquidating assets, and am standing at the edge. Between medical costs, legal fees, and the day to day medical expenses now, I'm down to a rock and a hard place.

With 24% of my lung function left, it's hard enough just to get up out of bed, do my PT, and stay out of bed each day. Because of this I have been slowed down on how often I can take freelance work.

Your donations will be used to keep paying down bills, eliminate debt that either existed before I was injured or that I have racked up adjusting to my new normal.

Thank you for reading.