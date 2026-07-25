Help me get through nursing school!

Hi y’all! I’ve always dreamed of becoming a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner so I can care for the tiniest and most vulnerable patients during some of the most important moments of their lives. That dream is what motivates me every day as I work toward my nursing degree at UNC Charlotte.





I currently have a job and work hard, but even with working the cost of college continues to grow. Unfortunately, I don’t qualify for federal financial aid through FAFSA. My family’s financial situation places me in a difficult position where I’m considered too financially stable to receive meaningful assistance, yet we don’t have the resources to pay for college out of pocket. As a result, I’m relying heavily on student loans to pursue my education.





Outside of school and work, I serve in the nursery at my church every Sunday, caring for babies and supporting young families. That experience has only strengthened my passion for working with infants and confirmed that becoming a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner is exactly where God is leading me.





Any support you can provide will go directly toward reducing the burden of my student loans and helping me focus on becoming the nurse I’ve always aspired to be. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser would mean more than you know. Thank you for believing in me and investing in my future. I hope one day I’ll be able to give back to others with the same kindness you’ve shown me.



