Help Me get through brain surgery and get housing

BRAIN SURGERY NEEDED:

After leaving a difficult situation and working myself through weekly therapy, I faced another setback. My dog and I were given one week to leave our home of 14 months with no warning, the landlords' children needed the space. We became homeless.





I'm currently managing a brain tumor, seizures, and an autoimmune disorder. I'm working as much as my body allows while waiting for a disability hearing, but it's not enough to cover an apartment deposit, rent, or gas for my medical appointments. On top of everything else, I just found out yesterday that I need brain surgery.





Right now, I need help with housing and transportation to the care I need. Whether it's $5 or $20, any support means everything to me and my dog. I pay it forward when I can, and I'm hoping someone will stand with us the way I try to stand with others.





Thank you for considering us. Your kindness would mean more than you know.