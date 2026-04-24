Help Me Get Through a Financial Emergency

My name is Jeremiah, and I’m asking for help because I’ve reached a point financially that I honestly never expected to be in.

For the past several months, I’ve been working nearly full-time, and often far beyond normal hours, building a freelance marketplace called Fairlancer5050. I believed I would have it operating and generating income much sooner than it has. The project has taken longer than expected, and while I’ve continued putting everything I have into getting it ready, my personal finances have continued falling behind.

I’ve been surviving on very little for months while working to get this business running. I’ve also been creating and releasing music, hoping that could become another source of income, but those releases have not yet produced the income I hoped they would either.

I’m now at the point where I need temporary help covering basic living expenses and urgent bills while I finish getting back to a stable source of income.

I am not asking anyone to invest in my company, and this fundraiser does not offer ownership, repayment, profits, services, or any financial return. I am simply asking for help getting through a very difficult period.

The money raised will go toward immediate necessities such as housing, utilities, food, transportation, and other urgent personal expenses while I work toward becoming financially stable again.

I’ve spent a long time trying to solve this on my own before asking anyone for help. Even a small contribution would give me a little more time and breathing room to keep moving forward instead of falling further behind.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would still mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any help you can give.