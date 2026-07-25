Help me get through a difficult financial time

Hello everyone,

I'm from Latvia and I'm going through a difficult financial situation after spending almost all of my savings on medical appointments and tests. Right now, even covering my everyday expenses has become difficult.

If anyone is able to help, even a small donation of $5–10 would mean so much to me. Every little bit helps, and I would be deeply grateful for your kindness.

Thank you for taking the time to read my post. I truly appreciate any support.

PayPal: paypal.me/ievamarianna ❤️