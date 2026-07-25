Help me get the medical care i need please!

My name is Harold, and I am in need of assistance with help to pay for upcoming medical bills and debt from previous medical bills. Approximately 6 years ago, my health started to take a hard turn. Old injuries needing to be repaired years later, new health problems, and no real answers as to why. Every day the pain has gotten worse, from tooth infections, knee pain, and intestinal/stomach pain, to internal bleeding with no idea from where. Biopsies on liver, colon, pancreas, and no definitive course of action or why. After years of doctor visits, scopes, CTs, and biopsies, still in pain, still bleeding, and more procedures planned. Then there is the knee replacement that needs repair and my teeth that need fixing but I cannot afford to even start them due to the debt I'm in and still having to find money to continue paying for the internal issues first. And the debt grows every day.





Then last night (6/7/2026) I hit a point I never thought I would even consider. The mounting debt and the pain that seems to never end had pushed me to consider ending it all. As I was crying in pain in my bed, I prayed to God and begged for Him to end my pain and told Him I could not bear it anymore. After closing my prayer and saying Amen, my pain was gone. No headache, no teeth pain, no jaw pain, no gut pain, no knee pain... it was all gone INSTANTLY! We serve an AWESOME GOD! I have never even considered asking for help like this or letting anyone know I was in pain. But after asking God and Him taking away my pain, I believe if I ask for this help, good people will respond as well. Thank you for reading, thank God for removing my pain in my lowest point, and thank you to anyone who can help in any amount.

God bless you all,

Harold