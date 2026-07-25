Help Me Get the Medical Care I Need

Hello everyone,

I never imagined I would have to ask for help, but today I’m reaching out with hope.

For some time now, I’ve been struggling with severe reactions to cold. What started as itching and swelling has become increasingly difficult to manage and is affecting my daily life. I need to see a specialist for proper diagnosis, testing, and treatment, but the costs of consultations, tests, medication, and travel are more than I can currently afford.

If you’ve followed my journey, you know I do my best to keep going despite life’s challenges. Today, I’m asking for your support so I can get the medical care I need and hopefully find lasting treatment.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to seeing the specialist. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support. I truly appreciate every person who takes the time to help.

With gratitude,

Yvonne



