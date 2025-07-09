Help Me Get the Medical Care I Need So I Can Get Back to My Family





Hi everyone,





If you know me, you know that asking for help is something I never imagined I’d have to do. I’ve always been the one who works hard and figures things out, but right now, I need a little help getting through one of the hardest seasons of my life.





I work full-time and, on many of my days off, I drive for Uber and deliver for Amazon just to help provide for my family. I’ve always believed in putting my family’s needs before my own, even when I was exhausted or not feeling my best.





Over the past several months, my health has steadily gotten worse. I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have become serious enough that my doctor has recommended I take a medical leave of absence from work while we try to find answers.





Unfortunately, taking leave means I’ll have one week with no pay and then lose at least 20% of my monthly income while I’m recovering. At the same time, I need expensive medical testing, including an MRI and other diagnostic tests, along with physical therapy that has a copay for each visit.





I’m trying to raise funds to help cover:





* MRI and other diagnostic testing (approximately $2,000)

* Physical therapy copays

* Medical expenses and prescriptions

* Lost income while I’m on medical leave

* Rent, utilities, and other essential household bills





This has been incredibly difficult for me because I’m used to being the one who takes care of everyone else. But I also know that if I don’t take care of my health now, I won’t be able to continue taking care of the people I love. I want to recover so I can get back to work, continue providing for my family, and, most importantly, be here with them for many more years.





If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, I will be forever grateful. And if donating isn’t possible, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this difficult time. It truly means more than words can express.