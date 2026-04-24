Help Me Get the Heybike Villain My Dream Electri

Hi everyone! My name is Lali from Allen, Texas, and I’m excited to share my goal with you.

I’ve been wanting an e-bike for a while, and I’ve finally found the perfect one: the Heybike Villain. It’s a powerful electric dirt bike with a 4160W mid-drive motor, massive torque, fat tires, and a top speed of up to 45 mph. It’s built for fun, adventure, and conquering trails, hills, and rough paths around North Texas.

This isn’t just any bike — it’s going to give me the freedom to get outside more, stay active, explore local trails, and even use it for short commutes without burning gas. Living in Allen, I’m surrounded by great spots to ride, and having the Villain would bring me so much joy and improve my health and daily life.

Right now, the cost of the Heybike Villain (around $1,399–$1,499) plus accessories like a helmet, lock, lights, and basic gear is out of reach with my current bills and responsibilities. That’s why I’m turning to my friends, family, and community for support.

Why this specific bike?

• Explosive power and 190 Nm of torque for real fun on dirt and pavement

• Long-range battery (up to ~50 miles)

• Perfect for teens and adults who want more than a regular pedal bike

• It’ll help me save money on transportation while getting fresh air and exercise

Every donation brings me closer to hitting the trails on my own Villain. Even $10 or $20 helps, and sharing this campaign means the world to me.

Thank you so much for reading and for any support — whether a donation or just sharing. This would be a game-changer for me!

Let’s get villainous on the trails! ⚡🏍️



