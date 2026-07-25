Help Me Get Tendon Repair Surgery

Mid-June, I was out on a walk and slipped, causing a vertical tear in the peroneal tendon of my ankle. Since, it's difficult to walk and I have been out of work because of this. Surgery is needed to repair the tendon with a possible tendon transfer to help fix and heal the injury. As this is the second time the tendon has torn, physical therapy may help but the healing will be more difficult, and if a third tear occurs, it will be just as serious.





I've had to make the decision to ask for help, as I need to get back on my feet and back to work, since my job does require me to stand. I need to pay what insurance will not cover to the surgeon and surgery center, totaling to around $5,000. This helps not just me, but also my family. I know everyone is struggling right now, which makes this decision even harder for me.





I will make sure to provide proof of payment to ensure that money is going exactly where it needs to.







