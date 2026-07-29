Help me get surgery for my dog he needs

My six-year-old dog who means the world to me is in need of surgery. He has developed several non-cancerous growth that need to be surgically removed while I’m thankful that they are non-cancerous. I hate to see him in pain he’s very uncomfortable. The vet has recommended removal through surgery so that it does not cause father complications in the future. I just asked that any help would be greatly appreciated. I would like to extend his life as long as possible. I will need help for the initial surgery and aftercare. I would greatly appreciate it and if I could get some help, thank you so much.