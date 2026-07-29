Help Me Get Started

Hi,

My name is Giovanna, and I am asking for help to get started in life. I am 19, about to be 20, and I am currently stuck in Florida. I was put out by my grandparents when i turned 18. Since then, I have been stuck living in AirBNB and trying to find a job, but my car recenty broke down. I was doing Doordash to survive, but now with no car, I cant do that.

Where I am stuck living is a morally bad environment. I have stayed here because i have to, but I dont like being around the type of things that go on here.

I am trying to get enough money together so I can move to Nebraska. Why Nebraska?

There are a lot of jobs there, and the cost of living is reasonable. I have already had several job offers, but I have been stuck here. Plus I want to live somewhere that is safer.

I am asking for enough so i can get to Nebraska safely, and get started. Its a lot cheaper than Florida so i can make it up there.

If i raise the money i need, anything else will be donated back to other people. Thank you and God Bless You for helping.