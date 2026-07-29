A Father Trying to Get Back to His Son

A Father Fighting to Stay Present in His Son’s Life As a father, one of the most painful things I’ve experienced is feeling limited in my ability to consistently be there for my son the way he deserves. Over the past few years, I’ve faced serious financial hardship and transportation struggles that have made rebuilding stability incredibly difficult. Living on disability has made it hard to save enough for reliable transportation, and without dependable transportation, even the simplest moments with my son can become stressful obstacles instead of normal parts of life. What hurts most is knowing that something as basic as transportation can stand between a father and his child. No matter how difficult life has become, my son has remained my greatest motivation. There have been emotionally painful moments throughout this journey moments where the bond between us has felt strained by circumstances outside of my control. But through everything, I continue showing up with love, patience, and hope because I never want my son to question how deeply he is loved. This fundraiser is not about luxury or material things. It’s about rebuilding stability, independence, and reliability so I can continue being fully present in my son’s life without constantly depending on others for rides or help getting from place to place. My goal is to raise enough to purchase reliable transportation that will allow me to consistently get to my son fulfill important responsibilities and obligations rebuild stability in my life and continue being the father my son needs me to be Asking for help is not easy for me. Like many fathers, I’m used to trying to carry everything on my own. But I’ve reached a point where

I understand that pride should never stand in the way of doing what’s best for my child. Every donation no matter the amount genuinely helps move me one step closer toward reliable transportation and a more stable future for both myself and my son. And even if you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could help it reach someone willing to help make a difference in our lives.