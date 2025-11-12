Help Me Get Reliable Transportation

Hi everyone,

I'm starting this Givesendgo because I'm trying to raise money toward getting a reliable car.

Having dependable transportation would make a huge difference in my everyday life, especially when it comes to getting to work, handling important responsibilities, and being able to get where I need to go without constantly worrying about how I'm going to get there.

I'm working hard to become more independent and build a better future for myself, but purchasing a reliable vehicle is a major expense that I'm struggling to handle on my own right now. I know that everyone has their own expenses and responsibilities, so even if you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to me. Every dollar donated will go directly toward helping me purchase a reliable vehicle and cover the costs that come with getting it on the road.

I truly appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my story, donate, or share this. I'mincredibly grateful for any support, no matter how big or small. ❤️

Thank you so much for helping me take this step toward having more stability and independence.



