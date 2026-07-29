Help me get reliable trans to keep working

Help Me Get Reliable Transportation to Keep Working

Hello everyone,

I’m reaching out because I need help with something that is essential for my family’s stability: reliable transportation.

I am a working mother raising my daughter and doing everything I can to stay employed and provide for us. Over the past year, I’ve faced several challenges that have made life difficult, including childcare issues and financial setbacks. Despite working hard and trying to move forward, my credit has been affected, making it difficult to obtain affordable financing for a vehicle.

I have found vehicles that would allow me to get to work reliably and safely transport my daughter, but because of my credit situation, dealerships are requiring a down payment of approximately $3,000 to $4,000.

Without dependable transportation, it becomes much harder to:

Get to work consistently Maintain my employment Take my daughter where she needs to go Handle daily responsibilities and emergencies Continue building a stable future for our family

Asking for help is difficult, but I am doing so because this vehicle would make a real difference in our lives. Reliable transportation would help me keep working, increase my financial stability, and continue providing for my daughter.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help bring me closer to reaching this goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, encouragement, or prayers. Your kindness will help us take an important step toward stability and independence.

With gratitude,

Tosha



