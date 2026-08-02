Help Me Get Our Only Car Back So.I.Can.Keep.workin

My name is Vicente, and I’m asking for help during one of the hardest times my family and I have been going through.

Our only vehicle was recently repossessed after I fell behind on the payments. This car is more than just transportation for us — it is how I get to work and how I do DoorDash to earn extra money to provide for my family.

I am currently the only person working and supporting my family. It’s me, my girlfriend, and our two children. I’ve been doing everything I can to keep a roof over our heads and make sure my family has what they need, but recently things became overwhelming.

I had to choose between keeping up with the car payment and making sure my family had food, rent, utilities, diapers, wipes, baby clothes, and milk. I chose my family and the immediate needs of my children, but unfortunately that caused me to fall behind on the car.

Now we have lost our only vehicle, which makes an already difficult situation even harder. Without the car, getting to work and doing DoorDash to earn additional income is extremely difficult. I’m not looking for a handout or trying to take advantage of anyone. I’m simply asking for help getting through this emergency so I can get our vehicle back and get back to working consistently.

Any amount would mean so much to us. Even $5, $10, or $20 can bring us closer to our goal. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would help us tremendously.

My goal is to get our car back so I can continue working, provide for my children, keep food in our home, and stay caught up with our rent and utilities.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to anyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, or share this fundraiser. I truly appreciate any help, prayers, and support for my family during this difficult time.



