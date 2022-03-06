Help me get new Teeth

I am a 40 year old male who over the years teeth have deteriorated and I have had to have them all pulled… now while I have no more pain I also have no teeth and it’s hard for me to chew, eat, and also have a problem just being myself as I do not ever smile or shows signs of happiness because I don’t have a positive attitude because I don’t have any teeth… anything will help as I am trying to afford to buy some teeth to help me become a more positive happy person