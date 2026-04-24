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Help Me Get My Work Truck Back

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTIMOTHY COX

Help Me Get My Work Truck Back

I'm a hardworking, independent person who has always tried to figure things out myself. I work in residential services and the trades, and I'm used to being the person who fixes problems, whether that's repairing something, troubleshooting something, or helping somebody else when they're in a difficult situation.


Right now, however, several major problems have hit at essentially the same time, and I've reached a point where I cannot financially navigate all of them on my own.


My most immediate problem is my work truck. It's currently being repaired after a major transmission failure. The repair should be finished within days, but I'm approximately $3,000 short of the $6,922.50 needed to pick it up. Once I pay that $3,000, I'll be rendered penniless.


I also have substantial dental issues that are getting worse by the day and starting to threaten my health. I've been quoted $7,500 to resolve them.

All of this exactly the same time I am attempting to move. Also because there's no work from the slow summer and the major Truck Repair I don't have the first last security for the transition that has already been approved of and locked in. Not certain how to navigate that as I have run out of time at my current seem to be former residence. Cannot wait to get back to how things were and help my friends and family and anyone else that needs it more than I do and do my thing


I'm asking for help to cover the truck repair so I can get back to work and begin addressing these other challenges. Your support would mean so much to me right now.So why am I asking for help?

I'm not asking anyone to support me indefinitely, and I'm not looking for a way to avoid working.

I'm asking for help getting through a convergence of circumstances that has become larger than what I can

financially navigate alone.

My immediate goal is to recover my truck so I can continue working. From there, I need to establish stable

housing, make my fifth wheel livable, address my dental health and have enough breathing room to get

through this transition without one unexpected expense putting me right back into crisis.

I've set a larger goal because I want to be transparent about the entire situation, but I don't expect one

person to solve all of it.

Every contribution can solve a piece of the problem.

A contribution toward the truck helps put me back to work. Help with materials gets me closer to having

somewhere stable to live. Help with dental treatment gets me closer to restoring both my health and my

confidence.

And if you're unable or don't wish to contribute financially, simply sharing this with someone who might

connect with my situation would mean a great deal.

I intend to post updates as things happen — when the truck is recovered, as the fifth wheel is repaired and

moved, and as I get firm estimates for the dental treatment — so anyone who chooses to help can see

exactly what their generosity helped 

I've spent a lot of my life trying to solve problems myself and helping others when I was in a position to do

so. This time, I'm acknowledging that I've reached a situation I can't solve completely on my own. Quite a

pickle created by a rareperfect storm of setbacks, Murphys law, life being life just on a bit more intense level

I'm not giving up. I'm trying to create enough stability to keep moving forward.

2 Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you donate, share it with someone, offer advice, or

simply wish me well, I sincerely appreciate it. I'm going to stop there for now I've been without sleep stressing out heavily.. to whomever , thank you so much for reading..

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