Help Me Get My Vehicle Back

I'm raising money to get my vehicle back so I can get to my medical appointments and work.





I went through a rough patch, but I'm in a position to move forward now. Right now, I'm unable to get the vehicle back because of the past due amount and repo fees. Once I can cover those, I'll be able to get back on the road.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work to get this sorted out. Thank you for standing with me.