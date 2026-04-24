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Help me get my teeth pulled!!!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byDrew Loftin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Drew Loftin

Help me get my teeth pulled!!!

Hey yall my names Drew Loftin and im in dire need of dental surgery, im hurting so bad I have many broken teeth and there's no oral surgeon currently in network with my insurance that has hospital privileges, I also dont have a vehicle to get to my appointments im hurting so bad I went to the er last night 6/19/26 and they put me on some antibiotics and gave me a few Tylenol 3 which are barely helping with the pain!!! Please someone help me soon im begging!!! I can't get the pics of my teeth to upload, but a long story short i was prescribed suboxone whe it first came out and was told it was a new pain medication, I kept wondering why I was getting dirty looks by the the pharmacy tech when we went to pick it up, we didn't realize it's used to help addict stop using and abusing drugs, yall I took it for over 3 years without knowing this and it causes youre teeth to rot and break, there's a lawsuit for it now i just dont qualify bc my dental and medical records were either lost or destroyed!!! So now all my teeth are in horrible shape and I need dentures!!


God Bless You,

Drew Loftin

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