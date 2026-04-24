Help me get my teeth pulled!!!

Hey yall my names Drew Loftin and im in dire need of dental surgery, im hurting so bad I have many broken teeth and there's no oral surgeon currently in network with my insurance that has hospital privileges, I also dont have a vehicle to get to my appointments im hurting so bad I went to the er last night 6/19/26 and they put me on some antibiotics and gave me a few Tylenol 3 which are barely helping with the pain!!! Please someone help me soon im begging!!! I can't get the pics of my teeth to upload, but a long story short i was prescribed suboxone whe it first came out and was told it was a new pain medication, I kept wondering why I was getting dirty looks by the the pharmacy tech when we went to pick it up, we didn't realize it's used to help addict stop using and abusing drugs, yall I took it for over 3 years without knowing this and it causes youre teeth to rot and break, there's a lawsuit for it now i just dont qualify bc my dental and medical records were either lost or destroyed!!! So now all my teeth are in horrible shape and I need dentures!!





God Bless You,

Drew Loftin