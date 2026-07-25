Help me get my son home and keep our home

My name is Maria, and I am reaching out for help as I navigate a difficult chapter in my family's life. My 16-year-old son is currently in a halfway house, preparing to be released, and my husband is incarcerated. I am doing my best to manage everything on my own, but lately, I have been struggling to catch up on bills and rent. My greatest hope is to create a stable home for my son and husband to return to, so we can begin to rebuild our lives together.





The funds raised will go directly toward covering essential bills and rent, helping my son return home from Memphis, and paying some restitution. Every dollar will make a real difference in keeping a roof over our heads and giving my family a fresh start. I have always tried to handle things myself, but this journey has been long and trying, and I realize now that it's okay to ask for help. I have prayed and tried to keep faith, but sometimes you need to lean on others.

https://gofund.me/7b0a89e9a