Help me get my service dog

Sept 2025 My service dog Cami needed emergency surgery and her regular vet had just moved away so I found the closest Veterinarian the was open on a Saturday to take her too. Cami was my in training service dog to help me with my severe anxiety attacks and pick up things if I drop them so she was a multi task trained dog . She only had a couple months out of 24 months training left. I had raised Cami sense the day she was born and was training her along side a certified trainner.. I am a retired Vet tech as well. When I took Cami tho this new vet they confirmed that Cami had a blockage and needed emergency surgery. Cami surgery lasted for 5 1/2 hours and I never left the clinic I spent the day there waiting as Cami had never been away from me at all EVER. I questioned why the surgery had taken so long that this type of surgery should have normally taken around 2 hours and they used me that everything was okay and that the doctor would be in to talk to me in a bit. When the doctors came into the room I found out that Cami surgery was a learning surgery which I never agreed too that Dr. O is what I'll call her was the one who performed the surgery that she had never preformed before and yes I was angry. When they released Cami to me that evening I took her home and she did not seem right to me. I know what dogs act like after big surgeries and Cami didn't seem right to me. I let her sleep as I knew she would need it but the following morning when I tried to wake her up to give her her medication I couldn't get her awake, she was alive but she was out of it so I called the clinic and explained to them what was happening and the girl told me that it was perfectly normal that Cami had a lot of anesthesia the day before plus a shot for pain before she was discharged so she would be out of it most of the day today and it was a good thing. About 2 hours later after thinking about it I called back and asked them if she should at least be on IV fluids? They told me she had a lot of fluids during surgery. I said what about her medication she has got to have her meds but she doesn't have any swallow reflex to take them safely, the girl told me to buy a pill shooter that basically shoots the pills down the throat which I knew was very dangerous with a dog without swallow reflex. I told them NO that I wanted to speak with the doctor they told me she was with a patient right now I ask them to have her call me ASAP. After 30 minutes I called back and asked for her again and again they had some excuse to why she could not come to the phone so I asked them to asked her if she would at least write me a prescription for meds that I can safely give to her so she does not aspirate ( Choke on them) They said they would ask her and call me back. 30 minutes later NOTHING so I put Cami back in my truck and headed the 28 miles to the clinic because I live in rural Arizona meanwhile I called the clinic and told them I was on my way back in there. The doctor immediately called me back and I told her what was going on and she said bring her in I could have missed something , I told her I was already on my way. When I arrived at the clinic they went into emergency mode and wheeled her into the back. Long story short the doctor came out and told me that Cami needed to be hospitalized that she was in critical condition and they think she may be getting septic. That I needed to find a 24 hour hospital on a Sunday that would take her. I then asked her what the hospital would do for her that I could not do myself with the proper meds at home after all I was a retired Vet tech. and she said they would put her on IV fluids give her Injectable pain meds and monitor her closely, I told her I can do that at home if she would write me a prescription so I could have it filled at my pharmacy which would be far less expensive them what her clinic would charge me. She argued with me and said they prefer me to take her to their sister clinic for treatment AND she would rather I buy the meds from her clinic. I reminded her of the law that states in Arizona if a client asks the vet to write the script so that the client may have filled at their preferred pharmacy the vet is suppose to honor it And that I am more then qualified to treat my dog at home where she will be more comfortable as she had never been without me. The vet stormed off and left the room and came back minutes later and shoved a peice of paper into my hand and said "Here and if your dog even makes it through the night you might want to think about QOL for her " ( quality of life ) I asked her what that meant what was she not telling me. she went into her office and shut the door. I left and because of the time it was past 9 pm and her clinic closed at 9 pm , I knew I had to stop at the 24 hour Pharmacy before going home so I did. I took that paper without looking at it and handed it over to the pharmacist he started at it for a moment and said he'd be right back. He came back and asked me where I got that from so I told him My dogs Veterinarian for her after surgery pain medications why? He told me it was not a legal script and he could not fill it because #1 she did not provide the DEA# on it and she did not sign it anywhere and by federal laws and script written for a class 3 controlled substance must contain both the clinics DEA# on it and the doctor whether it be a doctor of animals or a human doctor must sign it AND it was also written on a copied Medical doctors script pad making it a non legal non fallible useless piece of paper for that matter. I called the clinic NO ANSWER the pharmacist called the clinic no answer not so much as even a voice message service. I was Devastated and knew that the only other emergency vet that was open was 2 hours away. My Cami died before we could get there. She died in my arms and I was giving her CPR when we pulled up to the hospital but it was to late she was gone. I am 60 years old and am to old and crippled up to go through another 2 years of training another dog and getting one that's already tasked trained for what I need costs anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 and I am on SSI for my disability and no way can afford that. Yes I am suing this vet without an attorney because of the country and this state consider your pet as personal property you can only sue someone for the loss of your animal for vet costs and what the dogs value is. so I capped at what I can sue her for. $5000 will cover Cami hospital bills. I suffer from Severe anxiety and going out into public scares the bejesus out of me, they think it has to do with I was raped by a friend and business partner when I was 12 years old. I also broke my back as an adult and have had 5 back surgeries so I had to retire as a vet tech which I loved doing. It was very very hard. Because My spine is fused I have a very hard time bending over so my doctor suggested a service dog this is why I had Cami. I have left my house maybe 5 times sense all this happened. I don't understand how a veterinarian of all people could do such a thing when she knew my dog would die without these meds and all she could say is , I didn't know you were going to a 24 hour pharmacist like Why does that matter anyway. No matter where I took it no one would be able to fill it ANYWHERE. I know she did this on purpose because she changed the date in the controlled medical log but forgot to change the date on my dogs medical records before I picked them up. She took an oath to protect all animals and she did not honor that oath, and because she was upset with me for putting her in her place she took it out on my beautiful innocent Cami and in my eyes killed her by with holding needed pain management medication for after Major surgery pain.. She broke both State and federal laws and will get a mere slap on the wrist as punishment. mean while me being disabled have to try and come up with the money for another dog so I can try and live a normal life. If anybody could find it in their hearts to help even if its a couple of dollars , ever penny helps or if anyone knows of an organization that has service dogs that would be willing to help me I do have a letter from my doctor stating a service dog is needed I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you and God bless you and God bless my little Cami Girl. I am so sorry.