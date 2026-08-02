Help Me Get My Mustang Running Again

Hi everyone,

I'm asking for a little help to get my car back on the road. This is my 1997 Ford Mustang GT, and I really don't want to give up on it. I paid $600 for it because I saw its potential, and I'd rather repair it than sell it.

Right now, all I need is a new battery so I can get it started and drive it to a repair shop to find out what else it needs. A battery costs around $80 to $125, and I just don't have the extra money at the moment.

If you're able to help, even a few dollars would mean a lot. Every donation gets me one step closer to getting my car running again so I can take care of the repairs myself from there.

If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a huge help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. I'm truly grateful.



