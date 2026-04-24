Help Me Get My Medications Back

I'm raising money to cover my monthly medications while I work through my disability claim.

Over the last ten months, I've developed serious medical issues that led to multiple hospital stays. I lost my job and my health benefits as a result. My doctor recommended I apply for disability, and I'm currently working with Disability Lawyers of Nevada on that process.

Without health coverage, I can't see my doctors or refill my prescriptions. I've been without my medications for six weeks now, and my health is declining. My disability claim is at risk of denial if I can't maintain my medical care.

My medications cost $2,712.65 per month without insurance. I've applied for government assistance, but we don't qualify, my husband's income and my father's Social Security are considered too high, even though they don't cover our actual expenses.

I'm the primary caregiver for my 80-year-old father and my 16-year-old son, who has emotional issues and a support pet. Right now, I'm focused on getting back on my medications so I can stabilize my health and explore part-time work options hopefully from home.





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