Help Me Get My License Back

My name is Lewis Stewart I recently just got out of prison I was a heavy drug user in the past but I did my time read the word of god and studied it during those dark times the good book was my light in the dark, well anyways when you get out and have nothing it’s very hard to stay on the right path I have currently I’m walking about 6 miles a day back and forth to work all I’m asking is for a little help getting my driver’s licenses back I owe some fines and such because depending on someone for a ride I’ve lost some very promising opportunities and don’t want to lose any more I do not like asking anyone for anything honestly but I have no other options right now a closed mouth doesn’t get rid correct? If you are willing to help I really do appreciate it and you don’t understand what I actually means to me words can’t describe how thankful I am have a blessed day and thank you for taking the time to read this