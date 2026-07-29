GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Get My Kids Back Home To Me

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKia Ford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kia Ford

Help Me Get My Kids Back Home To Me

In April 2021 in Champaign county I got into a really bad car accident to where I could've lost my life and DCFS was called on me at the hospital while I was forced to be strapped down to the bed and drugged with 4 different sedation medications. They lied like I was beating on my daughter (she was 3 going on 4 at the time) and the courts took her from me. In January of 2022, I gave birth to my son and I had a chance to get my kids back because I was with my sons dad (my daughters dad has been in and out of jail her whole life) & we were doing good! I was on track to get my kids back by the time my son turned 1 (01/02/23) until October of 2022 when my sons dad kicked me and our son out (my son was 9 months old at the time). In August of 2023 they stripped me

of my parental rights for my daughter and never informed me that it was happening I thought it was a regular court date but it was not. Ever since then I have been struggling to find and keep a job and housing and now here it is 4 years later and I am currently pregnant with my 3rd and I am currently staying with my uncle and his wife and their grandkids. They don't mind me staying here but now DCFS is trying to take my son away from me as well and I definitely don't need or want that to happen. PLEASE HELP ME GET A GOOD LAWYER AND STABLE HOUSING FOR ME AND MY BABIES!!! I WOULD NOT BE ON HERE ASKING IF THIS DID NOT MEAN THE WORLD TO ME! I AM AND HAVE BEEN TRYING BUT THIS IS HARD TO DO WITH LITTLE TO NO HELP OR SUPPORT!


My sons dad and his ex wife are currently fighting me for my son and the courts keep denying me anything! Especially visiting my son! My son gets beat on by his dads ex wife when they get into an argument and I feel really bad that I can't do anything to help him or I risk going to jail altogether. I don't want to have to consider adoption or give my 3rd and last baby over to my mother. If all else fails I will if I have to but I would rather not have to do that at all!


ANYTHING HELPS!!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve