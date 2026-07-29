Help Me Get My Kids Back Home To Me

In April 2021 in Champaign county I got into a really bad car accident to where I could've lost my life and DCFS was called on me at the hospital while I was forced to be strapped down to the bed and drugged with 4 different sedation medications. They lied like I was beating on my daughter (she was 3 going on 4 at the time) and the courts took her from me. In January of 2022, I gave birth to my son and I had a chance to get my kids back because I was with my sons dad (my daughters dad has been in and out of jail her whole life) & we were doing good! I was on track to get my kids back by the time my son turned 1 (01/02/23) until October of 2022 when my sons dad kicked me and our son out (my son was 9 months old at the time). In August of 2023 they stripped me

of my parental rights for my daughter and never informed me that it was happening I thought it was a regular court date but it was not. Ever since then I have been struggling to find and keep a job and housing and now here it is 4 years later and I am currently pregnant with my 3rd and I am currently staying with my uncle and his wife and their grandkids. They don't mind me staying here but now DCFS is trying to take my son away from me as well and I definitely don't need or want that to happen. PLEASE HELP ME GET A GOOD LAWYER AND STABLE HOUSING FOR ME AND MY BABIES!!! I WOULD NOT BE ON HERE ASKING IF THIS DID NOT MEAN THE WORLD TO ME! I AM AND HAVE BEEN TRYING BUT THIS IS HARD TO DO WITH LITTLE TO NO HELP OR SUPPORT!





My sons dad and his ex wife are currently fighting me for my son and the courts keep denying me anything! Especially visiting my son! My son gets beat on by his dads ex wife when they get into an argument and I feel really bad that I can't do anything to help him or I risk going to jail altogether. I don't want to have to consider adoption or give my 3rd and last baby over to my mother. If all else fails I will if I have to but I would rather not have to do that at all!





ANYTHING HELPS!!