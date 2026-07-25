Help me get my husband a truck

Hello my name is Jennifer and I am writing this to hopefully get my husband the truck of his dreams.. I have have 20 surgeries this last past year and he has been there bye my side the whole time. He’s my best friend we even gave our life to the Lord together…I am now on disability and he does work but our one and only car just blew up and now we are stuck bumbing rides and spending money we don’t have.. we struggle to even keep food in the fridge for the two of us.. I would really like to get him this truck but I need help if it’s in your heart to help me thank you and if u can’t I understand …. God bless you all and thank you….