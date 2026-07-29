Help me get my First car

hello everyone, I’m reaching out with humility and gratitude to ask for your support as I work toward securing a reliable vehicle. As a college student balancing classes and jobs, dependable transportation is essential for maintaining my responsibilities, staying on time, and continuing to grow in my education and career.

At the moment, transportation challenges have made it difficult to get to work consistently and safely. A reliable car would allow me to continue supporting myself, show up for the others and families I work with, and stay committed to my academic goals. I am doing everything I can on my own, but I’ve reached a point where I need help to close the financial gap.

Your donation—no matter the amount—would directly support the purchase of a safe, dependable vehicle. I am deeply grateful for every contribution, share, and word of encouragement. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering being part of this important step in my life.