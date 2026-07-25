Help Me Get My Eczema Under Control

My eczema has gone from a skin condition to something that controls my whole life. During flare-ups, my skin cracks, swells, and develops painful yellow crusts — it stops me sleeping, concentrating, even doing basic daily tasks. Beyond the physical pain, it's taken a toll on how I see myself — the flare-ups make me feel self-conscious and have really worn down my confidence over time.





I'm raising £2000 to cover:

~£900 — dermatologist consultations

~£650 — prescribed treatments and medication

~£450 — medical-grade moisturizers and skincare essentials





I'm a student, and most of what I earn already goes toward rent and monthly expenses, so there's little left over for the ongoing cost of proper treatment. I've been applying for freelance web development and design work to build toward independence, but it hasn't been enough to close the gap.Every contribution — even a small one — gets me closer to sleeping without pain, feeling comfortable in my own skin again, and continuing to build a stable future. If you can't donate, sharing this page helps just as much.

Thank you for reading. It means more than I can say