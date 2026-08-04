Help Me Get My Daughter to College

I'm a single mother of two after 25 years of marriage, and I work full time. Right now, I'm facing eviction, electric shut off, and my cell being shut off. Bills are overwhelming, and I'm barely keeping up.





But my daughter is starting college in Wyoming this month, and we're leaving August 18th, 24 hours away. We area driving her car and my son following in mine to move her across the country. I'll be driving back home to WV, in my car. We need to be there a week early to handle all the final details before she starts school. She wants this so badly, and I want to make it happen for her so she can go further than I ever did.





I've never been away from my kids, and it's going to be hard to be away from her for two years. But this is her dream, and I'm committed to getting her there.





I'm asking for help with the immediate bills as I'm facing eviction, electric shut off and cell shut off on top

of this trip . I work hard but can't keep

up since the seperation.I need to make this trip happen and get her to college. Your support would mean the world to both of us. Thank you for standing with me and my daughter. We will be able to travel

states we have never been during this trip. And it's the last memories I get with her for two years. Please help support us. Plus I'll have to take off work a week and have no vacation time left and will have to pay rent as soon as I get back which is hard and stressful.