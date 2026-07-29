Help me get my car back and take care of my cat

Hello, my name is Luis.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

A while ago, I created a GoFundMe campaign hoping to raise enough money to recover from my financial situation. While I was incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of the people who supported me, I unfortunately wasn't able to reach my fundraising goal. Because my situation hasn't improved, I'm trying once again and hoping to reach people who may be able to help.





Over the past several months, I've gone through a series of unexpected financial hardships that have left me struggling to get back on my feet.





Earlier this year, I was stopped by the police and given an alcohol test, which showed a 0.00% result. Despite that, my car was still impounded. Recovering it costs approximately $600 USD.





Unfortunately, losing access to my car also caused me to lose my job, as I relied on it for transportation to work. Since then, I've been doing everything I can to recover, but the financial burden has continued to grow.

I also received a court notice requiring me to pay a $192 USD fine. Although some time has passed, this financial obligation has remained part of the hardship I'm trying to overcome.

Right now, I only have about $50 USD left in my bank account, and I need to use it to buy food for myself, my partner, and our rescued kitten.





I rescued my kitten when he was only about a month old. Since then, I've done everything I can to care for him by feeding him kitten formula and wet food. Because of my current financial situation, I still haven't been able to afford his vaccinations, deworming, or his first veterinary wellness checkup. He's become an important part of our family, and I want to make sure he receives the care every kitten deserves.





I'm hoping to raise $1,000 USD. Here's how the funds will be used:

$600 USD to recover my car from the impound lot.

$192 USD to cover my outstanding court fine.

Approximately $80 USD to cover my rescued kitten's vaccinations, deworming, and his first veterinary wellness checkup.

The remaining funds will help cover groceries, pet food, transportation while I search for a new job, and other essential living expenses as I work to rebuild my financial stability.





To be as transparent as possible, I've included photos of my kitten as well as a copy of my court notice with my personal information removed.

Asking for help is not easy for me, but right now I don't have many options. I'm actively looking for work and doing everything I can to improve my situation, but recovering from these setbacks has been much harder than I ever imagined.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express. If you're unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would also make a huge difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness and support you can offer. Every contribution brings me one step closer to getting back on my feet.