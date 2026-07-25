HELP ME GET MEDICAL AND FOOD









My name is Nsadha Nelson from Kamuli, Uganda .Today I am writing with tears in my eyes and hope in my heart. I am asking you to please read this and help my brother

The man in this photo is my brother. He was *born lame*. From the day he was born, he has never been able to walk. He has never been able to run as a child. He has never been able to go to the garden, go to market, or go to work like other men.





For all his life, he has been crawling, or sitting on the floor, or being carried.





When I look at this photo, my heart breaks. You can see the brick walls behind him. You can see the few clothes hanging there. You can see the broken wheelchair in the corner. That wheelchair was given to him many years ago, but now it is old and it does not work properly. He cannot use it to move around. So most days he just sits.





*HIS DAILY LIFE*

Imagine waking up every morning and not being able to stand. Imagine wanting to go outside for fresh air, but having no way to get there. Imagine being hungry, but having no way to go and buy food or cook for yourself.





That is his life.





Because he cannot walk, he cannot get a job. In our village, work means farming, riding a boda, or selling things in the market. He cannot do any of that. So he depends on the kindness of neighbors and family. Some days we have food. Some days we don’t.





He is a grown man, but he has the needs of a child. He needs help to bathe. He needs help to get water. He needs help to move from one place to another.





The hardest part is not the physical pain. The hardest part is the loneliness. People pass by and look, but they don’t stop. Children sometimes laugh. He smiles anyway, because he has a gentle heart. But I know it hurts him inside.





*WHAT HE NEEDS NOW*

We are not asking for a miracle, though we pray for one. We are asking for basic human dignity.





*1. MEDICAL CARE*

Even though he was born this way, doctors say he still needs to be checked. His muscles are weak. He gets sores from sitting on the floor. Sometimes he has pain in his back and legs. He has never had proper therapy or treatment. We want to take him to hospital for a full assessment. We want to know: Is there anything that can help him? Can therapy help? Can he get medicine for pain? Can a doctor tell us how to care for him better so he doesn’t get infections?





Medical care in Uganda costs money. Transport to Jinja hospital, consultation, tests, and medication are all expensive. But we believe God can open a door.





*2. FOOD*

Every day he wonders, "What will I eat today?"

He cannot go to the garden. He cannot go to the market. So he waits. Sometimes neighbors bring posho and beans. Sometimes there is nothing. A grown man should not have to go to bed hungry. We want to make sure he has maize flour, beans, rice, cooking oil, and vegetables every week. Just basic food to keep him strong.





*3. CLOTHES*

Look at the photo. You can see he has very few clothes. The ones hanging on the wall are all he owns. When it rains, he gets cold. When the sun is hot, he has nothing to change into. He needs shirts, trousers, underwear, a jacket, and a blanket. Simple things that most of us take for granted.





*4. A PROPER WHEELCHAIR*

In the corner of the photo you can see a wheelchair. It was donated many years ago. Now the wheels are broken. The seat is torn. He cannot use it. A proper wheelchair would change his life. With a wheelchair, he could move outside. He could go to church. He could sit with other people. He could feel human again. A good wheelchair costs money, but it would give him freedom.





*WHY I AM ASKING YOU*

I know times are hard for everyone. I know many people are struggling. But I also know that God puts compassion in people’s hearts.





I am not asking for a lot from one person. If 100 people give a small amount, we can get him food for months. If one church donates, we can get him a wheelchair. If one doctor volunteers, we can get him checked.





My brother has never asked anyone for anything. He is quiet. He prays. He trusts God. But I am his sister, and I cannot sit and watch him suffer anymore.





The Bible says in Proverbs 19:17: _"Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him according to his work."_





I believe God sees him. I believe God sees you reading this.





*HOW YOU CAN HELP*

1. *PRAY* - Please pray for his health, for his strength, and for God to provide. Prayer is powerful.

2. *SHARE* - Please share this message and photo in your church group, WhatsApp group, and with friends. The more people who see it, the more help can come.

3. *DONATE* - If God puts it on your heart, please help with any amount. The money will go directly to:

- Hospital visits and medication

- Food: maize flour, beans, rice, oil

- Clothes and a blanket

- A new wheelchair

- Transport to hospital





Because we are in Uganda, the easiest way to help is through mobile money or bank transfer. We can also receive items directly: food, clothes, and a wheelchair.





WhatsApp: +256 789 605950

Email: Nelsonwalker861@gmail.com

Location: Kamuli, Uganda





We can provide photos, updates, and thank you messages to anyone who helps. We have nothing to hide. We just want help for my brother.

My brother was born lame, but he was not born forgotten. God knows his name. God knows every day he has suffered in silence.





Maybe you cannot give money. That is okay. Maybe you cannot send food. That is okay. But you can pray. You can share. You can tell one person about him.





That one share could reach the person God has prepared to help.





Thank you for reading this far. Thank you for your compassion. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus to a man who cannot walk to church himself.





May God bless you richly for your kindness.





With gratitude,

Nsadha Nelson