Help give blessings





The weight of the world can be heavy sometimes. I have changed my life for the better and started going to school to better myself and Life.I did 15 years on prison for dealing drugs when I was young I learned a valuable lesson about accountability and being a normal person in this crazy world.My motor in my car blow up and the school I go to is 40 miles away from my house so if y'all have a good heart and I need a head start thanks 🙏