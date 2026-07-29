Help me get me a new cpu

my family hasnt rlly been rich my mom doesnt rlly get me expensivve things my step dad doesnt eithier ive been on a budget basically my whole life and i my cpu rn is a ryzen 3 4100 my dream cpu is a ryzen 7 3700x i could rlly use it to profit start streaming and playing video games in better fps im srry if this isnt rlly convincing but i would rlly appriecate it