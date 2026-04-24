Help me get life-changing fibroid surgery

Story: Hello everyone,

I am reaching out for help during a difficult time in my life. I have been diagnosed with uterine fibroids, which have caused significant pain, heavy bleeding, fatigue, and other health challenges that affect my daily life and ability to work and care for myself.

After consulting with my doctors, surgery has been recommended as the best option to improve my health and quality of life. Unfortunately, the medical costs, along with related expenses such as hospital fees, medications, recovery time, and lost income, have created a financial burden that I cannot manage on my own.

Asking for help is not easy, but I am humbly requesting support from friends, family, and anyone who feels moved to help. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my surgery and recovery expenses.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Your kindness, support, and prayers are deeply appreciated during this journey.

Thank you for helping me take this important step toward healing and a healthier future