Help Me Raise ₦800,000 to Continue My University E

Hello, my name is Eucharia from Nigeria. I am currently awaiting admission into the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). I am raising ₦800,000 to prepare for my tuition, accommodation, and other essential educational expenses.

Education has always been important to me, but financial challenges have made it difficult to prepare for this next step. I want to continue my studies without being held back by a lack of funds. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help me move closer to achieving my dream of earning a university degree and building a better future.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.