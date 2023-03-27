Help Me Get Into a Safe, Stable Home ❤️

MHi everyone. I never imagined I would have to make a GoFundMe asking for help with something as basic as having a place to call home, but right now, I truly need some support. At the moment, I am living in my car, and it has been incredibly difficult. Not having a stable place to sleep, shower, keep my belongings, or simply feel safe and comfortable has taken a huge toll on me. I’m trying my best to keep moving forward and build a better, more stable life for myself, but it’s extremely hard to do that when I don’t have a home to come back to.I have found an apartment that would give me the fresh start and stability I desperately need. The rent is $800 a month, and my goal is to raise enough money to help me get into the apartment and cover the initial costs of getting settled. Every dollar raised will go directly toward housing expenses and helping me establish a safe place to live.I know everyone has their own struggles and responsibilities, so I don't expect anyone to give more than they can. Even $5, $10, or simply sharing this fundraiser would mean more to me than I could ever explain. I’m not asking for a handout because I don’t want to work or help myself. I’m asking for a little help getting over a difficult obstacle so I can finally have a stable foundation to work from. I want the chance to wake up somewhere safe, have a place to keep my things, and start focusing on building a better future instead of worrying about where I’m going to sleep. If you’re able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this means just as much. I truly appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my story, support me, encourage me, or help spread the word.Thank you for helping me take this step toward having a home of my own. ❤️