Help me get into a more accessible home

Help me get into a more accessible apartment on a lower floor. This move would greatly improve my quality of life by making daily tasks easier to do like grocery shopping, laundry, trash and etc compared to being on a 3rd floor with no elevator and having chronic pain and breathing issues that make the stairs difficult. No amount is too big or too small every little bit helps and is greatly appreciated. I'm hoping to reach the set goal on here to be able to hire some movers to help me safely get my things down to the first floor.





Thank you.