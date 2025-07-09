Help Me Get Inside After Heart Attack

I had a heart attack and lost my home. As of July 27th, I'm homeless with my wife, kids, and two dogs. My cardiologist and primary care doctor have ordered me to stay on bed rest inside, but I have nowhere to go. Being outside in the heat is dangerous for my health and could be life-threatening given my condition.





I've lost my job and have no way to support us right now.





Your support would mean everything to us during this crisis. Thank you for standing with us.