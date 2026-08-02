Help Me Get Home

help me get a plane ticket to go back home to the ghetto💔 i have to smoke OUTSIDE TWENTY FEET AWAY, n it will be 95 degrees n start pouring down rain bro, i cant sleep n im always woken up to sound because im in the living room, ik jts fresh still and that i wont live in this same predicament but the state itself and EVERYTHING ITS J NOT FOR ME SORRY i dont know anyone n i will not get to know anyone, theres so white here n i feel like weird here idk my spidey sences are telling me yall needa help me go back home🥲😘😕