Help Me Get to Say Goodbye to My Sister and Niece

On July 5, my sister Katie and my niece Jasmine were tragically taken from us in a car accident. Our family is coming together in Phoenix to celebrate their lives, and I'm hoping to raise enough to cover the cost of a last-minute flight so I can be there with them during this heartbreaking time.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my travel expenses. If you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser or keeping my family in your thoughts and prayers would mean just as much.

Thank you for helping me make it home to honor Katie and Jasmine. Your kindness and support mean more than words can express.