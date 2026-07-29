Help Me Get Home to Ohio

Hi friends, family, and kind strangers,

My name is James E Randall, and I’m reaching out for help to finally get back home to my family in Ohio.

I originally came out to the West Coast to help take care of my mom. After she passed away, my brother was named trustee over what little she was able to leave me. Unfortunately, he took the money and moved his family to Las Vegas, leaving me with nothing. I lost my trailer and everything I owned. Since then, I’ve been struggling badly — couch surfing, sleeping on the streets, and trying desperately to get back on my feet.

This is my third attempt to crowdfund the trip back east to my sister in Ohio. She recently bought her own house after working incredibly hard, and money is tight for her. I don’t want to put her in a position where she risks losing her home by trying to support me fully. I just want to get close to the only family I have left so I can rebuild my life near people who care.

What I need right now:

I’m asking for $6,000 to cover:

A reliable train ticket back to Ohio

Basic supplies and a little buffer for food, necessities, and initial expenses when I arrive

Help getting settled so I can start looking for work immediately

In reality, I need about $12,000 total to fully stabilize (housing deposit, job search support, etc.), but I’m starting with $6,000 so I can make the move and not be a heavy burden on my sister right away. Any extra beyond the goal will go directly toward helping me get established in Ohio.

I’ve lost my dogs recently, and many of the friends I had here have moved away. I only have about 4 people left who can occasionally help, but they all have their own families to take care of. I’m truly running out of options here on the West Coast with no support system.

I’m tired of this unstable life and ready to get back to my family so I can work and stand on my own two feet again. I promise to keep this page updated with receipts, travel plans, and progress once I’m back in Ohio.

Even a small donation of $5, $10, or $20 would mean the world and bring me one step closer to safety and stability. Sharing this campaign would also help tremendously.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story and for any support you can give — whether it’s a donation, a share, or just good thoughts. Your kindness could literally change my life.

Gratefully,

James E Randall

Oak Harbor, Washington

Heading home to Ohio