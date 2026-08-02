Help Me Get Home for Proper Medical Care

I'm struggling with health issues that aren't being taken seriously here in Knoxville. My feet are swollen, my right hand swells, and I need answers. The doctors here keep telling me I'm fine, but I know something is wrong.





I need to get back to my home state of South Carolina where I can see a specialist and get a proper diagnosis and treatment. Right now I don't have access to the care I need, and I'm running out of options.





Your support would help me cover the costs of getting home and seeing a doctor who will actually listen and help me figure out what's going on. Thank you for standing with me.