❤️ Help Me Get Home After Surviving a Life-Threate

My name is Brittani, and I’m asking for help after a sudden medical emergency turned my life upside down.

I traveled from Arizona to Washington for what was supposed to be a simple one-week visit. The day before my flight home, everything changed. I stopped breathing for nearly 10 minutes. Paramedics were able to save my life, but I woke up days later in the ICU, confused, scared, and covered in bruises, with no memory of what had happened.

I didn’t even realize how much time had passed until I was told I had been in the hospital for four days. I panicked knowing I had missed my flight and had no way to get home. After some time, doctors said I was stable enough to leave the hospital—but not cleared to travel. Now I am stuck in Washington, far from home, trying to recover physically and emotionally.

While I was unconscious, I lost everything I had with me. My belongings are gone, and even the clothes I was wearing had to be cut off during the emergency. I’m left with nothing but medical bills, basic daily needs, and no clear timeline for when I’ll be able to return home.

I am asking for help to cover medical expenses, temporary living costs, and essential items while I recover and wait to be cleared to travel. Any support—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing my story—means more than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness you can offer during one of the hardest moments of my life.