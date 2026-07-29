HELP ME GET HOME

I am writing this in my darkest time ive ever experienced…I had fallen ill with pneumonia in late 2025…ride that out woth my kiddos at home and me unable to work…I had gotten an eviction notice and had to try to return to work earlier than being 100% back to health to keep a roof over our heads.

I had gotten my return to work forms completed and sent in to my employer and they ignored me for a few days and finally responded that my employment had been terminated.

This shocked me as I had been an excellent employee for over a year there so to be let go was a complete blindside.

I had lost my place due to the eviction, and had my children unfortunately have to move back in with their mother. Which is ok. I had nowhere to go, and ended up being homeless and had a family now take me in to keep me off the streets (thank you god)…I was born in New Brunswick, Canada and reached out to friends and family back there who are willing to help me out. I just need to get there.





if you are able to help me in whatever way, I can start to rebuild my life again as Alberta doesn’t seem to be working no matter how hard I try.





if there is any questions I can be contacted through email at keithlynchyeg@gmail.com





Thank you and god bless.