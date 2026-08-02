Help me get food and medicine for my siblings

Hello my name is Mugisha Collines am 20yrs old am calling out for help to anyone out there to help me with some donations so that I can feed and take care of siblings here in Uganda any donations big or small can change a lot in our lives let God bless any one that is donating for us to live for tomorrow

we shall never loose hope because hope is the only thing that we have right now and we also wish to have a brighter future one day one time and live happy lives we shall always and rise from your support