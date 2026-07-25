Help me get emancipated

Ive lived in an abusive household with my mom who is an alcoholic all my life. ive have no way to get out without ending up in a foster home until now. i have a job, im 16, and i have people within my immediate family aswell as friends that have witnessed everything willing to help me with the case. The only thing im missing is the fees to be able to pay for the process and being able to pay for my food. Please, anything helps