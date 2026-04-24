Help Me Get Dorothy Back on the Road

My name is Richie, and I am asking for your help.

I named my pickup truck Dorothy. She has been with me for many years, and over that time she has become much more than just a vehicle to me.

For all these years, Dorothy has helped me get to work, get home, take care of everyday responsibilities, and simply keep moving forward with my life. There have been many times when I could count on her when I needed her most. After so many years together, you become attached — a vehicle can become part of your life and part of your story.

But now Dorothy has broken down.

The transmission has failed and needs to be replaced. The transmission itself will cost around $12,000. Labor and other expenses that may come up during the repair could cost approximately another $3,000.

That is why I have set my fundraising goal at $15,000.

I never imagined that one day I would have to ask strangers for help repairing my truck. But right now, I honestly don't know how I can handle this situation on my own.

Without Dorothy, it has become very difficult for me to get to work. This is beginning to affect not only my everyday life, but also my ability to work and earn a living.

And honestly, it hurts to see her sitting there unable to move.

She has been with me for many years. I understand that to some people she may just be a pickup truck, but to me, Dorothy is a part of my life. She carries too many memories, too many miles, and too many moments when she was there for me and got me where I needed to go.

I want to give her one more chance.

I am praying that God will help me raise the funds I need and get Dorothy back on the road.

If you are able to help, any amount would mean so much to me.

If you are not able to donate right now, I would still be incredibly grateful if you could simply share my story. Maybe that one share will reach someone who is able to help.

Most importantly, please keep me, my work, and this situation in your prayers. Pray that I can get through this difficult time and get back on my feet.

My goal is $15,000.

$12,000 — transmission replacement.

Approximately $3,000 — labor and possible additional repair expenses.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to stop, read my story, pray for me, or choose to help.

I am truly grateful for every bit of support.

May God bless you and your loved ones.

Please help me get Dorothy back home — back on the road, where she belongs, so we can keep moving forward together. ❤️